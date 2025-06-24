Glenrothes FC player/boss Stuart Cargill on Lowland League dream

Glenrothes FC player/manager Stuart Cargill (left) has high ambitions for the Warout Stadium club (Pic by Michael Gillen)

With the Scottish Lowland Football League splitting into East and West divisions in time for season 2026-2027, Glenrothes FC player/manager Stuart Cargill has outlined the Warout Stadium side’s aspirations to one day gain promotion to the country’s fifth tier during his tenure.

Cargill, 36, led Glens to a 10th-place finish in the sixth tier East of Scotland Football League Premier Division last season, having taken over as gaffer – initially on an interim basis – following March’s shock resignation of co-bosses John Martin and Kev Smith.

And, when asked if Glens have the potential to one day be a Lowland League club in the 16 or 17-team East league, veteran striker Cargill said: “Absolutely. I've been saying to some of the boys that there's 38,000 people who live in Glenrothes yet we're only getting 100 people at a game so that doesn't sit right with me.

"This club is like a giant and we need to find a way of awakening it but we definitely have the infrastructure potential to go and challenge up there.”

For any Glenrothes promotion to become a reality, it’s not just on the pitch where Cargill and the Glens committee will have to make significant progress.

He added: “We actually need to get our league licence first as we're currently short of the floodlights and disabled access required.

"The only effect the imminent reconstruction has had on us is that whoever wins the league this year is now guaranteed to go up rather than having to play a play-off against the West champions.

"So it means that there's quite a lot of teams that are chucking a little bit of money in to get the league title this year to almost try and guarantee themselves going up.

"This does make the competition a wee bit more fierce but that's something we embrace. The other teams get better and we all get better as well.

"Promotion is difficult as you almost need to bring in more revenue first before you can afford these things. It’s a catch-22 situation because you'd obviously get more revenue having the better facilities in place.

"It's something we're working on behind the scenes but it's definitely not in the forefront of our imagination just now.

"It's probably a bit of a big dream.”