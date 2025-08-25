Glenrothes FC player/boss Stuart Cargill suffers heartache of losing two late goals v Dunipace

Player/boss Stuart Cargill (right) is pictured with Tam Hampson, who scored against Dunipace last Saturday before being sent off

Glenrothes FC’s search for a first East of Scotland Football League Premier Division win of the season was extended on Saturday when they lost 2-1 at home to Dunipace.

Leading 1-0 courtesy of Tam Hampson’s penalty opener early in the second half after a push on Andy McDonald, Glens conceded goals after 88 and 90 minutes to lose a match which also saw the Warout Stadium hosts reduced to nine players following sendings off for Hampson and substitute Ian McManus.

“It’s frustrating,” Glens player/boss Stuart Cargill told the Glenrothes Gazette. “We have been either 1-0 or 2-1 ahead in four of the league games so far which could have been 12 points.

"But we have essentially lost 11 of those points. It’s hard to pinpoint why that’s happening.

"The other worrying stat is the amount of goals that we either lose within the last couple of minutes of the first half, the first couple of minutes of the second half or the last minutes of the game.”

On the two red cards issued last weekend, Cargill added: “Tam got sent off with about 25 minutes to go for what you would call a modern day sending off for violent conduct.

"He kind of lunged almost in a blocking motion. He came off his feet and didn’t touch their boy but I guess it’s intent they call it now and we just have to accept it.

"Ten years ago you could get away with those ones but you just won’t now I suppose.

"Right at the end of the game, Ian got involved in a wee scuffle and I believe he headbutted their player.

"I don’t know if it was a proper full headbutt. I think they were just head to head and Ian went with a forward motion.

"But it’s still unacceptable from him and we’ll deal with that internally.

"Just before Ian’s sending off, we had been put through one on one with the goalie and it was called offside which I think is where young Ian’s frustration started from.

"But from where I was I think it probably looked offside so I don’t really think he had too much to complain about.

"He just saw red and got caught up in it unfortunately.”

Cargill, who came on as a second half substitute v Dunipace, said he thought his side had regressed too far back when trying to hold onto their one-goal lead after Hampson’s dismissal.

"We probably just overdid it,” he said. “We almost regressed right back to our own box and allowed them to almost pepper us with chances.

"The first one was a wee trickly shot from the edge of the box. It fell to their striker who turned well and scored, there’s not really any blame that I can point on any of our players for that except not going to press the ball.

"And then the second one is a shot from outside the box that takes a wicked deflection they got a bit of luck from. That is going to happen if you allow teams the opportunity to get shots in and I think that’s where their failure was.

"It was horrible to lose in that manner.

"Throwing away leads is becoming a common theme. We have had the weekend to kind of dust it over and have a wee think about it.

"I’m starting to think it’s not just about losing the goals but perhaps we’re not showing enough up front.

"Because as much as we’ve been ahead in these games, we’ve actually only been ahead by one goal.

"So we’re not seeing it out at the other end of the park as well and we’re maybe putting too much pressure on the defence who have been really good for us at the start of this season.”

Glens, third bottom of the league with two points from six matches, have a home Alex Jack Cup second round tie against Arniston Rangers this Saturday which kicks off at 2.30pm.

With Hampson and McManus both suspended for two matches, Cargill said he could start the game.

Ideally it would be fellow striker Cammy Muirhead coming in before Cargill, but he was nursing an injury.

"We are desperate to get our first win in the league soon,” Cargill said. “The cup tie this weekend is a bit of a banana peel.

"Arniston got a good result over the weekend and historically we have not done too well against the lesser teams.

"I don’t know if we think it’s going to be easier but we’ll certainly be telling the boys that’s not the case this Saturday.”