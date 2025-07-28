Glenrothes FC player/manager Stuart Cargill describes being red carded on dramatic return to league action

Stuart Cargill could hardly have had a more eventful start to his first full competitive season as Glenrothes player/manager (Library pic by Michael Gillen)

The East of Scotland Football League Premier Division could hardly have returned in more dramatic fashion for Glenrothes FC player/manager Stuart Cargill at Haddington Athletic last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For, with Glens drawing 1-1 late on after Ian McManus’s well struck 57th-minute opener for the visitors was levelled by Tom Davies’ untidy equaliser after a corner 12 minutes later, the 36-year-old Warout Stadium boss was red carded on the touchline for two bookings.

As Cargill explained to the Glenrothes Gazette, the first of these yellow cards was for his reaction to the late sending off of Glens’ Cammy Muirhead who had received a straight red card for a bad foul in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cargill said: “I kind of shot myself in the foot with that. For my first booking I think it was getting involved in a stramash following Cammy’s red card and everybody's kind of a bit aggressive and I maybe said a few choice words.

"I probably deserved the first booking. The second one was outrageous.

"I think Haddington are maybe going to send us the footage. But I don't think it matters because I don't think we're going to appeal it anyway.

"But there was another stramash and I've actually run over, grabbed my two players, held them back and pulled them away from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"According to the referee at the end of the game, he says that because I ran in, it looked like I was antagonising it or something.

"But I'm actually trying to stop my players getting another red card. A baffling decision.

"But you just take these ones on the chin. Hopefully it means it's settled.”

On his side’s overall display, Cargill added: “We knew it was going to be a tough test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We actually went up there the first game of last season and got beaten 5-2. So it was completely different.

"We have kind of built in a bit of resilience in our squad.

“They probably had the lion’s share of possession but they struggled to carve us open and you could see them getting a bit frustrated with it as the game went on.

"We nicked a goal on the breakaway and then we actually had the better chances in the second half and then we got Cammy sent off and then it was basically just a case of packing the box and trying to see it out to get the point.

"For our goal, to be honest in real time I actually thought it was a hoof up the park to set it up but I've actually apologised to young Pedro, Peter Thompson, because I've watched the highlights back and it's actually a really good ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's like a curved ball over the top that puts young Ian McManus in one-on-one and it's kind of bouncing and he takes it well as it's coming back down and volleys it into the bottom corner underneath the goalie.”

On the fine man-of-the-match display by Glens striker Tam Hampson, Cargill said: I think it says a lot for a striker if you get man-of-the-match and you've not scored.

"But his hold-up play and his link-up and some of his touches, he pulls one out of the sky which reminded me of Berbatov.

"I can't believe he's got the groins for it because he's 32 years old. Honestly, it's like some kung-fu first touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it was brilliant and he's raging because it wasn't in the highlight package. But overall, his display was really, really good.

"We knew what we were going to get for Tam bringing him in. We knew we were going to get goals and firepower.

"He's actually surprised me just how good he is in terms of link-up and intelligence in the game. So, yeah, I’m really happy for him.”

Cargill is banned from playing in Glens’ home league game against Hill of Beath Hawthorn tomorrow (Tuesday); with Muirhead missing that one and this Saturday’s home premier division encounter against Musselburgh Athletic.