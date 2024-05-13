John Martin (right) and Kev Smith have led Glenrothes FC to Premier Division survival

A pair of Glenrothes FC youngsters with a combined age of just 38 contributed three goals between them as Glens – co-managed by John Martin and Kev Smith – preserved their East of Scotland Premier Division status with a 3-1 win at Tynecastle on Saturday.

Goals by Ali Ramzan (20) and a double by 18-year-old substitute Max Green moved Glens onto a final total of 27 points from their 30 matches, three points ahead of third bottom Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts in the first of the three relegation positions.

“It was a dramatic game,” co-boss Martin – who was following Inverkeithing’s 2-1 loss at Hill of Beath Hawthorn at the same time via social media – told the Glenrothes Gazette. "It was nervy for myself and Kev, we were trying not to pass that onto the players.

"It’s been a hard season but on Saturday when we kept ourselves in the league I was delighted.

“In the first half I thought we were the better side, creating a few chances.

"They never really created much and then in the second half we came out and scored quite early on.

"Their goal actually came from our corner, then they broke up the pitch and scored which was a bit disappointing.

"It was a hot day so we made a few changes, put on the young boy Max who played in our under-18s and he scored a double to get the points we needed.

"Max had played at Sauchie in a friendly recently and he scored a good goal there, so he’s dipped in and out the first team but he took his chance on Saturday and scored two great goals, a header and a chip over the keeper.

"I was buzzing for Max. It was our Player of the Year dance on Saturday as well and he fairly enjoyed himself.

"It’s always good to finish the league season on a high, with a win.

"I'm excited about the quality of the players we have in our under-18s and under-20s.

"There’s a lot of good players in there and myself and Kev won’t be scared to throw them in next season if need be. We have every confidence in them.”

Glenrothes have a League Cup fourth round tie at Arniston Rangers next Tuesday, May 21 which kicks off at 7.15pm.