Stuart Cargill (2nd left) pictured with (from left) Glens co-boss Kev Smith, chairman Pete McQuade and secretary Robbie Penman (Pic courtesy of Glenrothes FC)

Cargill, 34, who has spent a season-and-a-half at Warout Stadium since leaving Dundonald Bluebell, netted over 30 times as the Glens finished finished fourth in the East of Scotland League first division to gain promotion to the top flight.

"I think Cargy’s been a great signing for us,” Glens co-manager John Martin told the Glenrothes Gazette. “Not just on the park but off the park as well, he’s great in the dressing room geeing the boys on.

"The experience he’s got is rubbing off on the other players.

"He’s been brilliant, scoring over 30 goals despite being out injured for the last six games – after sustaining a hole in his groin in a game against Lochore – and we definitely missed him. He deserved his clean sweep of awards.

"We hope to have Cargy – who is contracted with us for the next two years – back for the start of pre-season on June 24. He needs a good rest.”

Meanwhile, Glenrothes have signed Kirkcaldy-born right back Shaun Leishman on a two-year contract after the player left Hill of Beath Hawthorn.

“He brings vast experience playing at that level,” Martin said. “We are looking to bring in three or four guys like that for next season, who know what it takes to win games in the premier league.

"He was Hill of Beath’s captain for a few years and was a regular starter for them last season, definitely a good catch for themselves.”

And Glens have announced one-year contract extensions for Craig Wallace, Adam Shaw, Cammy Lumsden, Blair Smart and Connor Schiavone and a two-year extension for Ian McManus, who steps up from the under-20s after impressing with the first team last season.

"The boys are keen to get a shot in the premier league,” Martin said. “So it was quite easy to get them to buy into what we were wanting to do.

"It’s their hard work that has got us into the top flight.”

