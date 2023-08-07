Stuart Cargill (centre) netted a hat-trick in Saturday's win (Pic Ross McQuade)

Glens – whose other goals came via Cooper Thompson and a Jay Bridgeford double – recorded their first win from three games in the East of Scotland League premier division this season, having previously lost 2-1 at Broxburn Athletic and 5-0 at home to Jeanfield Swifts.

“The game went exactly the way we wanted it to go,” Kirkcaldy-born Cargill, 34, told club media. “We’re delighted with the win.

"It’s not been the greatest of starts for us.

"But we’ve got too much quality in this team to let that bother us and today everything just came together well.

"The players that needed to step up, they stepped up and we took our goals at the right time.

"I was delighted with the goals of course. I think if I was a bit fitter in terms of the injury I probably could have contributed a wee bit more in terms of work-rate and things like that.

"But these things will come. I think it was just important to get some minutes in and the goals always make you happy.

"That’s what you aim to do as a striker.”

Cargill went on to praise the youngsters selected in the team by co-managers John Martin and Kev Smith.

The striker added: “They were superb. Young Keane (Whittet) in particular was unbelievable.

"He was fearless, he wanted to get on the ball, he drove us up the park and nothing fazed him.

"We’ve spoken to him and that’s the standards he’s set himself now and he needs to try and hit those every game that he plays.

"The young boys, especially the ones that came on, did really well, I’m delighted for them."

Last weekend’s victory puts Glenrothes onto three points and they are ninth in the table.

The Fife outfit, who were away to Scottish Lowland Football League outfit Gala Fairydean Rovers in an East of Scotland Qualifying Cup 2nd Round tie tomorrow (Tuesday), kick-off 7.45pm, visit local rivals Thornton Hibs in an Alex Jack Cup 1st Round tie this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.