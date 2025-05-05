Glenrothes FC: Stuart Cargill on why he has accepted manager's role on permanent basis

Stuart Cargill is delighted to be staying on as Glenrothes FC player/manager on a permanent basis

Glenrothes FC’s Stuart Cargill has been explaining his reasons for this week taking the Warout Stadium manager’s role on a full-time basis.

And the 36-year-old Kirkcaldy-born striker – speaking after leading his side to a 1-0 East of Scotland Football League Premier Division home victory over Edinburgh University last Saturday which officially guaranteed Glens’ safety from relegation – revealed that his girlfriend Jodie played a major part in his decision to step up from interim gaffer.

Cargill said: “When it was offered to me on a temporary basis it was a case of seeing whether I wanted it, it was to see if it suited my family life.

"Keeping the missus sweet was key with the timings, how long it was going to take, just to see it was the right fit.

"I actually got offered the job a couple of weeks ago but I just wanted to make sure I had the time for family.

"And I have got a good balance for it. I’ve enjoyed it, it’s a great group of players and I feel like it would be difficult to go back to just being a player now if there was another manager came in.

"For a variety of reasons I think taking it makes sense.”

On last weekend’s single-goal win over relegated Edinburgh Uni, which sees 10th-placed Glens move onto 38 points from 29 matches – eclipsing their highest ever previous points tally at this level of the Scottish football pyramid – Cargill added: “For our winning goal (by young substitute Ali Ramzan on 75 minutes), there was a header out to him about 20 yards out at waist height and he did well to get his leg over it and keep it down with a volley into the bottom left hand corner.

"Ali has a great attitude, he’s a workhorse but he’s got a bit of talent, bags of potential in central midfield.

"One-nil wins are always good for managers, but we need to start games better than we have been.

"Edinburgh Uni were actually really good in the first half but they fell away a bit in the second.

"It’s a nice feeling to be safe now and not have to worry about other teams.

"I take pride in our record points total. In terms of the managerial side it’s more to do with the ex-managers Kev Smith and John Martin because they were there for the majority of the season. It’s been nice to carry that on.”

Glens end their league season at Tynecastle this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.