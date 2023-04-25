Stuart Cargill (1st right) will miss rest of season through injury (Pic Ross McQuade)

Second-placed Glenrothes moved onto 53 points with six games remaining – four points behind leaders Dunbar United with two fixtures in hand – after coming back from 1-0 and 2-1 down to win thanks to strikes by Connor Schiavone, Dylan Honeyman’s header and Ian McManus’s rebound goal after Lee Schiavone’s initial penalty had been saved.

Glens’ co-manager John Martin, who was also rocked by injuries to the aforementioned Schiavone (head injury) and Fionn McLeod-Kay (ankle knock), told the Glenrothes Gazette: "Losing 2-1 at half-time, we had to regroup a bit. I asked the boys to be more direct in the second half, get the ball forward and the go and pick up second balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As soon as we came out in the second half the tempo was a lot higher and we were winning more second balls all over the park.

“But Cargill is out for the season which is a massive blow. He’s been on fire, has scored some important goals in the last few weeks and is now on over 30 for the season.

"We’ve got six games left, we’ve got a squad we’ve got to use now and the boys have got to step up.

"We are in a strong position but obviously we’ve lost a few guys to injuries and every game is a cup finl between now and the end of the season. Hopefully we’ve got enough to get over that line.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to facing Lochore, Glenrothes had lost 1-0 at home to Luncarty in their previous league game last Tuesday evening.

After a goalless first half in which Luncarty had a ‘goal’ disallowed for offside, the hosts were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Ryan McInnes was dismissed.

Luncarty then scored the only goal of the evening on 52 minutes, with Glenrothes wasting a great chance to equalise when Stuart Cargill missed a late penalty.

It was Glens’ first defeat in 17 league matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad