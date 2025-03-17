Glenrothes FC: Why co-boss John Martin shocked fans by quitting

John Martin has been explaining his decision to quit as Glenrothes co-manager after five years (Pic Michael Gillen)

After quitting five years in as Glenrothes FC co-manager along with his fellow joint gaffer Kev Smith, John Martin has been explaining a decision which has shocked fans who respected the fine job done in getting two promotions while steering Glens from junior football up to the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division.

The final act of Martin, 39, who ends a 15-year association at Warout Stadium having also spent 10 years there as an attacking player after joining from Kelty Hearts in the 2009-’10 season, saw he and Smith lead the team to a 5-0 league loss at Whitburn on Saturday.

He said: “Resigning is a tough decision. It was quite an emotional weekend. It was a decision I had to make for myself. I recently had a promotion at work. I’m now operations manager at Electricity Asset Services.

"I need to put a lot of time and effort into my new role and you know what football’s like. You’re not just a manager, you’re a social worker, you’re a dad, you’re a bit of everything so that takes up a lot of time.

Kev Smith (left) and John Martin have exited Glenrothes FC

"The job at work pays the bills so something had to give and unfortunately it had to be the football.

“Reo (his son) also needs a bit more support with the boxing. He’s getting busier and busier with that so something had to give.

"He’s got the Scottish Championships coming up at the end of this month so I’ll be there by his side for that. And then he’s got a home show as well in April.

“For myself it was probably a good time to go.

Stuart Cargill (left) has been appointed Glens' interim manager (Pic Michael Gillen)

"I’ve had a good stint in the management at Glenrothes. Every season we’ve done better than the season before and we’ve left them in a good position mid-table in the premier league.

"There’s been progression every year so I can leave with my head held high.

"I just need to concentrate on my personal life, have that wee break, that wee step back, just enjoy it and go and spend some time with the family.

"Next season or the season after, who knows if I’ll come back to football?

"I’m not saying I’m not going to, I’m just saying at this moment in time I need a break.”

Striker Stuart Cargill takes over as tenth-placed Glens’ interim manager until the end of the season, with his first game in charge coming at Dundonald Bluebell this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.

Martin said: “Cargy’s a great guy who has good respect in the dressing room. I think he’ll take on that role like a duck to water. I think he’ll be a player/manager.

"He’s still signed as a player and for us this season he’s been instrumental with some of the goals he’s scored.

"I think he’ll be missed if he doesn’t play.

"I’ve let him know my phone will always be on if he’s needing any advice. He’s been in the game a long time, he’s had a good playing career so he’s got plenty of experience there so I think he’ll steady that ship.

"I don’t know if he’ll go for it full-time at the end of the season, we’ll see.”