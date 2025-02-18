Glenrothes FC's incredible late fightback against Haddington Athletic delights co-boss

Stuart Cargill (left) started the Glenrothes fightback by scoring a penalty (Library pic by Michael Gillen)

Glenrothes FC produced an amazing fightback from 2-0 down with just three minutes remaining to draw 2-2 at home to Haddington Athletic last Saturday and extend their unbeaten league run to four matches.

Trailing to first half Haddington goals by Gary Windram and Tom Davies in this East of Scotland Football League Premier Division encounter, the gutsy Fife outfit battled back through Stuart Cargill’s 87th-minute goal from a penalty awarded for a foul on the same player, and a Cooper Thomson strike following a 90th-minute Glenrothes corner.

Delighted Glens co-manager John Martin said: “It was one of those games where we were hitting the bar, the post, their keeper’s made a lot of saves.

"Then Haddington have broken up the park and scored two goals so we’ve found ourselves 2-0 down.

John Martin, co-manager of Glenrothes FC (Pic by Michael Gillen)

"However we were still creating chances but they just weren’t going in the net for us until late on in the game when we got the penalty and then Cooper’s scored to make it 2-2.

"It’s probably the best time to score, late on, so the guys were over the moon, there’s no better feeling.

"It was a great point to be honest, especially when you’re 2-0 down and you feel like it’s going against you.”

Glenrothes, who now sit in eighth position in the division with 29 points from 21 matches after a four-game unbeaten league run, host leaders Musselburgh Athletic in the league this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off at Warout Stadium.

The team bossed by Martin and his fellow co-gaffer Kev Smith has a current points tally that is two more than what they garnered in the whole of last season when only avoiding relegation on goal difference, although they also had three points deducted for fielding an underage player.

Martin, who is delighted with the team’s progress this term, added: "We’re on a good run and we’re at home where we have a good record this season.

"We don’t fear anybody in the league to be honest.

"Hopefully we can turn up against Musselburgh, give it a real go and get some points.

"We will definitely be going into the game with confidence.

"There’s no reason why we can’t take the game to Musselburgh.”