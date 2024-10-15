John Martin was delighted with Glenrothes' 3-1 league win at Hutchison Vale

Just two weeks after losing 6-0 at home to Hutchison Vale in an East of Scotland Qualifying Cup third round tie, ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Glenrothes FC won 3-1 away to the same opposition in last Saturday’s East of Scotland Football League Premier Division encounter.

Leading 2-0 at half-time through Jay Bridgeford’s left foot shot and Jordan Mackenzie’s rebound tap in after Bridgeford’s original effort had been parried, Glens added a spectacular third through Stuart Cargill’s bicyle kick into the top corner, before Vale pulled one back via Rhyce Gait’s own goal from an attempted clearance.

“Obviously they had beaten us 6-0 at home but we had a game plan on Saturday because we had kind of sussed them out,” said Glens’ co-manager John Martin.

"And we knew if we stopped a few of their players then we would have a chance.

"The guys stuck together and there was great togetherness from them all which was good.

"We were fully in control the whole of the first half. We were hitting them on the break, they couldn’t really take us down and they were getting frustrated and starting to play the long ball against us which we were kind of eating up quite easily.

"Stuart’s goal was a really good one, the icing on the cake.

"Vale had a good five or 10-minute spell in the second half but we kind of just soaked it up.

"Although unfortunately we lost a goal with the last kick of the ball. It was a cross ball from the left hand side and we never picked their player up in the middle of the box.

"He’s headered it, our keeper’s made a save but then it’s hit young Rhyce and gone in for an own goal which was unlucky. That took the sugar out the tea a bit but it was still a good win for us and an excellent three points.

"The boys were magnificent on Saturday and hopefully they enjoyed their Saturday night with a few beers.”

The win leaves Glenrothes ninth in the table with 14 points from 11 matches, ahead of this Saturday’s home league game against Sauchie Juniors which kicks off at 2.30pm.

Martin said: “We are sitting comfortably in the league. Hopefully those three points will give us a boost and we go and get more points on the board.

"We are in a much healthier position than last year so hopefully this time we won’t be down near the bottom and we’ll be pushing up with the top sides come the end of the season.

"If we play against Sauchie the way we did last Saturday we give ourselves a chance. Sauchie will be well drilled, they’re a good side who are well disciplined so it will be a tough game for us.

"But we’ll go and give it our best shot and see if we can get more points on the board.”