Glenrothes FC's John Martin on half-time rollicking which inspired brilliant second half display

John Martin's Glenrothes FC produced a barnstorming second half last weekend (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Glenrothes FC co-manager John Martin has revealed that a half-time rollicking towards his lacklustre players stirred them into a superb second half display as they scored three times to see off Hutchison Vale 3-0 at home last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Cargill’s double – either side of a goal by substitute Ian McManus – gave Glens a result which moves them onto 25 points from 19 fixtures in this season’s East of Scotland Football League Premier Division.

“It was a game of two halves,” Martin said. “The first half we never really got going and we were kind of second to the ball and not winning any individual battles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At half-time we got them in and had a reset. Myself and Kev (fellow co-manager Kev Smith) gave them a wee bit of the hairdryer treatment, which didn’t go amiss.

"We emphasised that it had to be better and obviously win more of our individual battles all over the park.

"We were kind of going through the motions and never really coming out of second gear, but the second half was absolutely magnificent.

"The players were winning all their individual battles, first to every ball and really good going forward, creating a lot of chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We tweaked the formation in the second half to make us a bit more attacking and it kind of worked for us.”

Cargill netted early in the second half from a Jack Brown pass, before McManus slotted into the top corner for 2-0 and Cargill rounded it off with the Glens’ third.

"The quality of the goals and the number of chances we created were really good,” Martin said.

Glenrothes have another league game this Saturday, when they visit seventh-placed Dunbar United in a 2.30pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin said: “If we continue where we left off in the second half on Saturday, that’s kind of what we’re looking for, to try and get a good start.

"Another three points would continue the good wee run we’re on at the moment.

"In the five years since Kev and I came in we’ve improved every year, from getting promotion from the leagues below to our first year in the Premier League last season when we only just avoided relegation.

"But we are sitting in a much healthier position this year. We just need five points to overtake our final points tally last season.”