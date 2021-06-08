Glenrothes get ready to welcome back fans

Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth at Warout Stadium

With Fife moving into level one of the Scottish Government’s coronavirus restrictions, the Glen will once again be able to welcome supporters back to Warout.

Now their squad are back in pre-season training, management duo John Martin and Kevin Smith have lined up some non-competitive matches ahead of the East of Scotland Football League resuming next month.

Those games, following a match against Broughty Athletic last night, are at home to Thornton Hibs on Saturday at 2.30pm for the Jock Forsyth Trophy; away to Leven United at 7pm next Tuesday, June 15; at home to Rosyth on Thursday, June 24, at 7.15pm in the Willie Drew Tournament; away to Lochgelly United on Tuesday, June 29, at 7.15pm; away to Hillfield Swifts at 2.30pm on Saturday, July 3; at home to Greig Park on Tuesday, July 6, at 7.15pm; and at home to Strathmiglo at 2.30pm on Saturday, July 10.

As preparations continue for next season, club officials gave Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth a look behind the scenes and she was impressed with what she saw.

“It was great to have a tour of the club’s facilities and learn more about the adaptations and investments being made in what has been a disruptive year for local sport due to Covid,” she said.

“I recently wrote a letter in support of Glenrothes’s successful application for a £1,000 grant from the Arnold Clark Community Fund and will continue to do all I can to support the club.”

A club spokesman added: “We would like to thank Jenny and her team for their continuous support over the past few years.”

It’s not all good news coming out of Warout, though, as the club mourn one of their most loyal fans, Colin Kinnes, father of club captain Callum.

The club spokesman said: “Our thoughts go out to our captain, Callum, Colin’s wife Evelyn and his whole family.

“As a mark of respect, we will hold a minute’s silence at our next two games for a true gentleman.”

Martin and Smith added: “We are absolutely devastated to hear this sad news.

"Our memories of Colin will stay with us forever, with some great nights at many functions at the stadium.

“Our thoughts are with Callum, our Evelyn and the rest of the family.