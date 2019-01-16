Glenrothes girl Mya Bates seals ‘dream’ Celtic move

Talented young Glenrothes footballer Mya Bates has said she cannot wait to get started after completing a “dream” move to Celtic.

The Auchmuty High School pupil’s standout performances over the last couple of years caught the attention of the Glasgow giants who had been watching her progress.

The news was warmly welcomed by proud mum and dad, Claire and Scott, and all of Mya’s family and friends, although it may take some time before her Rangers-supporting uncle Andrew Martin can fully get behind her in the green and white Hoops!

“My mum and dad were over the moon for me, my uncle supports Rangers, he is trying to be happy for me!” she joked.

Mya has joined the U15s side and hopes to break into their starting XI when the season starts next month.

She said: “I feel really honoured to join such an established club and can’t wait to get started at training and for the season to start.

“This year I would like to push to be in the starting 11 each week and then hopefully move up an age group within the club next year.

“My main aim is to get into the first team as soon as I can.

“Celtic are investing heavily in youth development and trying to move the women’s game forward.

“I was also really impressed with the standard of the girls when I played against them last year in the National Performance League.”

The winger’s move comes on the back of a debut for Scotland U15s and being a Scottish Cup finalist with Hibernian.

Celtic made contact with her last month before Mya was shown around the club’s facilities and signed soon after.

She said: “It was a fantastic experience, being able to see the scale of the stadium.

“A Europa League match had been held at the stadium the night before, it was amazing to think of all the supporters and stars who had been there the previous evening and all the history surrounding the club.”

Women’s football in Scotland has never been in better shape with the national team qualifying for this year’s World Cup in France, while Celtic are set to make history by becoming the first Scottish club to field a full-time professional women’s team.

And Mya is excited about what the future holds.

She said: “It’s an amazing boost for the women’s game and will hopefully encourage more girls to take up the sport.

“I always thought that in order to make my dreams come true and become a professional footballer I would have to go to England or abroad but to have that option available in Scotland is fantastic.”