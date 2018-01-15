Glenrothes Juniors 2-3 Haddington Athletic: Glens suffer narrow defeat

A flurry of goals in the second half ensured Glenrothes suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to title challengers Haddington Athletic in the East Premier League.

An own goal by Gary Pearson gave Glenrothes an uphil battle but they scored twice in two minutes through Scott Napier and Jamie Leslie to turn the game on its head.

However, further strikes from Fraser Paterson and Gavin Brown ensured the points would be heading to the second-placed visitors as the Glens slipped to tenth.

After a bright start from the hosts it was Haddington who opened the scoring with a bizarre own goal. Pearson attempted to clear his lines but sliced into his own net on 31 minutes.

That was the way scoreline remained until the 67th minute when the barrage of goals began.

A shot from Simpson was pushed over the bar by the keeper and, from the corner, the ball fell at the feet of Napier who hammered it into the net. Two minutes later Glens took the lead when an excellent run from Anderson found Leslie who dribbled his way into the penalty box and shot into the corner of the net.

Haddington’s response was emphatic. Glens conceded a foul just outside the box which the defence scrambled for a corner and, from the set play, Paterson’s header found the back of the net.

That was not the scoring finished as three minutes later a shot from Brown was going nowhere before it deflected off the leg of a defender giving Small, who had went one way to save the original shot, no chance.

Glens made a double substitute as Ormiston and McDonald replaced Simpson and Schiavonie. but the only real chance came when Moffat found McDonald six yards from goal only for the substitute to mis-kick his shot. Haddington held on and Glens will feel downhearted that they never got anything out of the game.