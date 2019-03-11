Glenrothes Juniors 3-2 Whitburn: Glens produce remarkable fightback

Glenrothes remain bottom of the table on goal difference after stunning table-toppers Whitburn 3-2 at Warout Stadium in the East Superleague.

After announcing their intention to leave the junior set up to join the East of Scotland League, the Glens will be hoping to finish with a flourish and the character and spirit displayed to come back from two goals down against the league leaders will enable them to do just that.

The first 10 minutes of the game were very tentative as both teams checked each other out trying to gain an advantage. A good break by Whitburn was thwarted with a strong tackle by Gavin Moffat returning to the team after a long term injury.

Whitburn were gaining the upper hand and their pressure told after 13 minutes as Pearson pulled down the Whitburn striker and the ref pointed to the spot. The penalty was duly despatched by Brass past Mushet.

Whitburn now had a real grip of the game and it was one-way traffic towards the Glens goal, so it was no surprise after 26 minutes when they doubled their lead. A ball was swung in from the Glens right hand side and was cut out by Moffat, only for the ball to fall perfectly for Whitburn’s McQuillan to nod the ball into the net.

At this stage it seemed a game too far and an impossible task as Whitburn were very much in control, but the Glens as a team faced up to the challenge and started to win more ball and create some chances.

Glens were awarded a corner right on the stroke of half-time from which they grabbed a lifeline as the ball was swung deep to the back post where Moffat rose highest to power the ball home with his head.]

Glens started the second half as they finished the first and were enjoying much more of the ball and deservedly squared the match after 50 minutes.

The ball was played into John Martin on the edge of the box who exquisitely rolled his marker and drilled home an unstoppable left footed strike into the bottom corner of the net.

The game now ebbed and flowed with both teams having spells on top with opportunities to go ahead. However, with five minutes left to play, Glens were awarded a free kick midway into the Whitburn half. Kinnes swung the ball into the box and after Moore’s flick on Napier squeezed it beyond the goalkeeper and into the net to the great delight of the home players, management and supporters.

Whitburn then pushed forward chasing the equaliser but the Glens defended from the front as a team and the game finished 3-2.

Glenrothes face another stern challenge when they travel to title hopefuls Lochee United on Saturday.

Glenrothes: Mushet, Kinnes, Moffat, Pearson, King, L.Schiavone, Napier, Moore, Hynd, C.Schiavone , Martin. Subs- Celentano, Blair, Duff, Connor.