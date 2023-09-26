Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fourth-bottom Glens, who haven’t played competitively since a 4-2 home league defeat by Dundonald Bluebell on September 9, have so far accumulated six points from seven games (they had three points deducted for fielding an ineligible player on August 1), leaving the injury-hit side above the relegation zone on goal difference.

"The blow of losing the three points was a killer to be honest," co-boss Martin told the Glenrothes Gazette.

"I'm still hurting with that yet. But we've started this season pretty decently considering the amount of guys that we've got out injured.

John Martin celebrates Glenrothes goal earlier this season (Pic by Ross McQuade)

"Myself and Kev (fellow co-manager Kev Smith) aren't worried because we know we've got boys coming back and we've told them that they can compete against the teams in this league.

"I wouldn't say there's a massive difference in standard between the first division and the premier division.

"Maybe from middle to the top of the first division to the top flight there's not a vast difference, but there is maybe a wee gap between the teams near the bottom of the first division and the premier.

"Our ambition for this season is just to finish as high as we can.

"We are keen to establish ourselves in this league and push again next year, trying to better where we finish this year.

"The break is helping the guys that are injured, that's for sure. It will maybe help us get some of them back.

"The boys that have actually been playing will just need to keep their sharpness up as well. It's a happy medium.”

Glens had been scheduled to play a friendly at Cupar Hearts tonight (Tuesday) but this was cancelled as Sean Simpson’s team didn’t have enough available players.