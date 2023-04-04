Glenrothes make hosts Kinnoull pay penalty for giving away spot-kicks

Glenrothes beating Kinnoull 3-1 on the road on Saturday (Pic: Glenrothes FC)

The Glens had to come from behind to claim a victory taking them to within four points of pole position in the East of Scotland Football League’s first division with three games in hand on table-toppers Dunbar United, however.

Pat Brown put the sixth-placed hosts ahead from the penalty spot but a Stuart Cargill double and another goal from Reece Brown turned the game in the visitors’ favour, two of their goals being spot-kicks too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That win sees Glenrothes sitting second in the table, with 46 points from 20 fixtures, ahead of a trip to 12th-placed Camelon Juniors this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Glenrothes co-managers John Martin and Kevin Smith were delighted to head back home with all three points, the former telling the club’s Facebook page: “Kev and I knew this would be a tough game.

“Kinnoull are always a hard team to play against and Alan Cameron has them organised defensively.

“We didn’t really start the game well at all and couldn’t get a grip of it how we wanted. The tempo was laboured and we really couldn’t get going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kinnoull took the lead through a penalty, and we still huffed and puffed, to be honest, but with the quality we have in our squad, we still believed we were in the game.

“With a bit of quality from Cargy, we got it back to 1–1, when he scored a fantastic goal chipping the goalie.

“Not long after that, we were in the lead with another goal from Cargy from the spot.

“At half-time, we asked the boys to lift it and up the tempo, but unfortunately again we just couldn’t get there for some reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kinnoull had numerous chances and Brandon Connor produced some tremendous saves to keep us in the game.

“We decided to change the system and a few players to protect our lead with 15 mins to go. Ryan McInness broke into their box with some great pace and was brought down for our second penalty. Reece Brown slotted the ball home to make it 3-1.

“Overall, it wasn’t the performance or football we are capable of, but massive credit to the boys for getting the result we were looking for and taking the three points.