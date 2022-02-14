Glenrothes off top of the table after Oakley defeat

Glenrothes co-manager, John Martin. (Pic: Alan Murray)

The Glens had hit back through debutant Stuart Cargill after Oakley’s Stuart Love opened the scoring, but the home side’s team captain went on the complete a hat trick to secure the three points.

The result saw Glenrothes move down to second place in the league table, though they are only a point behind Oakley with a game in hand.

Co-manager John Martin said he felt his side had let themlelves down with a disappointing showing

He said: “I’m a bit disheartened with the result if I’m honest.

"Overall we didn’t show our potential and the standard we have set.

“Oakley came out straight from the start and played exactly how we thought they would, played a ball in behind and got a corner, from that corner we got bullied to the ball and Oakley got themselves 1-0 up.

"To be fair after that we dominated the first half, creating a few chances and eventually Cargy score a great header on his debut for the club to make it 1-1 at half time.

“With the rain battering down and the pitch cutting up we knew we couldn’t continue to play the way we liked to play.

"Sometimes you need to have that plan B and just go route one just like Oakley did to us.

"Unfortunately we couldn’t adapt to that and Oakley got two goals from just putting the ball forward into our box – again we just couldn’t win our battles.

"Credit to Oakley they deserve their win. In the second half it looked like they wanted it more.”

Martin warned that he will not accept a lack of fight from players in his squad.

"Unfortunately desire and passion can’t be coached,” he said.

“We have a great squad of players with great ability.

"We will dust ourselves down and go again this week at training.”

He added: "Myself and Kev (co-manager Smith) will see who wants it and those who don’t.”

This Saturday Glens are on their travels when they face the students of Stirling University.