Glenrothes ready to leave junior set-up

Glenrothes Juniors are set to join the raft of clubs joining the East of Scotland League.

Towards the end of last season the junior ranks were rocked by the volume of sides leaving to join the senior set-up.

Glens decided to stay put, but on Tuesday afternoon announced that they are now aiming to depart the junior game.

A club statement said: “The club can confirm that an application has been made to join the East of Scotland League for Season 2019/20 with an SFA Club Licence application to follow soon.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, however the committee feel it is a progressive move which will ultimately allow us to provide access to the football league pyramid currently in place, if our applications is successful.

“We will also be setting up a youth academy from next season at Under 17, under 19 and under 20 level with the under 20’s playing in the Lowlands Development League (dependant on application approval)

From a playing perspective this will allow a pathway for the club’s youth teams and an opportunity to play in the Development League and play at a good level within their own local club.

“This is an opportunity for the people of Glenrothes to get behind its local football club and be part of the clubs vision moving forward, we will be advertising for new volunteer positions and committee posts in due course to help us drive Glenrothes Football club forward together.”