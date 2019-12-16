Glenrothes return from high-flying Dunipace with impressive victory

Dunipace 0 Glenrothes 2

Glens travelled to Denny for the second time this season to play high-flying Dunipace who had only lost one game in their last nine.

The game kicked off in miserable conditions but with it being an artificial pitch there was no danger of the game being abandoned.

In the first minute Glens conceded a foul 25 yards from goal from which Wortley tipped over the crossbar. T

The home side had started on the front foot and on three minutes a long range shot from Davidson was cleared for a corner.

On 17 minutes the home side thought they had taken the lead through Stevenson only to be ruled for offside.

At the other end, Russell was getting in behind the Dunipace defence on numerous occasions and Kane had to look sharp to save from one of them.

Glens conceded a foul 20 yards from goal which was met by the head of McMahon, but Wortley saved.

Glens were conceding too many fouls in dangerous areas but the team was defending stoutly.

The game was end to end and credit to both teams as the conditions were atrocious.

A goalless draw at half time was a fair result with both teams glad to get inside for respite from the weather.

The first chance of the second half came the way of the home side through Craig but Wortley pushed his effort round the post.

On 50 minutes Lane replaced the limping King, and a minute later Glens took the lead when a run from McLeod-Kay and an excellent final pass found Kinnes 12 yards from goal who hammered the ball into the net.

A fine run from the same player found Russell in an excellent position to score only to blast his effort over, while at the other end Wortley had to look sharp twice inside a minute firstly saving from O’Grady and secondly from Craig.

The home side were looking for the equaliser and A. McDonald had to look sharp to save a dangerous situation, while a header from Zok hit the top of the crossbar.

On 78 minutes Glens were awarded a penalty kick when a superb through ball from Denton found substitute Calderwood bearing in on goal only to be pulled down.

McLeod-Kay made no mistake from the spot kick.

In the end an excellent result for Glens with everyone playing their part in the conditions.

Man of the match had a lot of contenders with the defence excellent, so the award went to centre-back S.McDonald.

Glens: Wortley, Kinnes, Grierson, S. McDonald, A. McDonald, Watt, Schiavone, Denton, Russell, McLeod-Kay, King. Subs: Millar, Smart, Lane, Duff, Calderwood.

Dunipace: Kane, McPherson, Davidson, McMahon, O’Grady, McHaffie, Craig, Stevenson, Zok, McFadden, Nash. Subs: Byrne, Livingston, Shanks, Galloway, Brown, Wright.