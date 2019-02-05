Glenrothes sign former Hibs academy striker

Glenrothes Juniors have bolstered their squad with two new signings as they battle to avoid relegation from the East Superleague.

The club announced on social media striker Stanley Chitemere and Nathan Harley have joined the club from Lochgelly Albert and Thornton Hibs Under 19s.

“Stan is a product of the Hibs youth academy, he’s also had spells most recently with Oakley and West Calder,” the club said.

“We would like to thank Lochgelly for the swift and professional manner this was dealt with.”

Also joining the Glens was Thornton Hibs youngster Nathan Harley.

The club said Harley had impressed in the few weeks he had been with Glenrothes after joining from Hibs under 19s team.

There was more positive news from the Warout Stadium as three key players committed their futures to the Glens.

Goalkeeper Dion Gear, attacker Conor Schiavone and striker John Martin all penned new deals.

“Conor has been fantastic for the club and we look forward to his tireless performances at the Warout again next season,” the club said.

“Johno is a big influence in the dressing room and again we look forward to him pulling on a Glenrothes shirt for years to come.

“Dion has been understudy to long-serving Jack Small but with Jack moving over the pond at the turn of the year, it’s opened up the number 1 jersey and Dion has all the tools to grab that shirt.”

All local sides were frozen out last week and hope to be in action this weekend. Basement boys Glenrothes face high-flying Broughty Athletic in the East Superleague on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kennoway Star Hearts host Thornton Hibs in the fourth round of the East Region League Cup, kick off 2pm.