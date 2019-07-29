Glenrothes start new era with narrow defeat

History was made when Glenrothes FC kicked off for the club’s first ever game since the change of name was made for the 2019/20 season.

The former Glenrothes Juniors played their first competitive match in the East of Scotland league when they travelled to play Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts.

It proved to be an exciting affair, though the side couldn’t mark the historic occasion with a win, going down to a defeat by the odd goal in seven.

Striker Lyall Shaw made his first team debut after joining the club on Friday after agreeing to a loan from Premier Division side Crossgates Primrose.

Glens got off to the best start possible when after just six minutes they took the lead through captain Kinnes.

However, they only managed to hold on to their lead for five minutes as the Swifts pulled one back through Strang.

This gave the home side a boost and they took the lead on 24 minutes with a goal from Gavin Smith.

Things were looking ominous for the Glens when the Swifts added a third on 33 minutes – Strang getting his second of the match.

To their credit the Glens didn’t let their heads drop and a fantastic burst of two goals in two minutes saw the side go in for the half time break all square.

Duff’s goal on 42 minutes was followed by another from King on the 44th.

It was all to play for in the second half.

It was a tight affair with little between the sides but it was Inverkeithing who scored the crucial winning goal just five minutes into the second 45 when the impressive Callum Strang completed his hat trick to make the final score 4-3 to the Swifts.

Glenrothes: 1. Gear, 2. Kinnes, 3. Trialist, 4. Trialist, 5. Trialist, 6. Martin, 7. L.Schiavone, 8. King, 9. Shaw, 10. Duff, 11. Trialist. Subs: 12. Trialist, 14. Harley, 15. Trialist.

The team took part in its first competitive game at home last night as the Gazette went to press with a Conference B match against Stirling Uni and will stay at Warout Stadium on Saturday when they play Coldstream.