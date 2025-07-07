Glenrothes Strollers Ladies FC boss Pauline Harley assesses League One challenge

Pauline Harley pictured celebrating her team's promotion to League One after play-off win last month (Pic Jim Bonellie)

Glenrothes Strollers Ladies FC gaffer Pauline Harley is setting fairly lofty targets in a higher league this season.

After going up via the play-offs last term – Strollers won SWFL East before beating Bishopton 1-0 at Ochilview Stadium to take their place in League One alongside Airdrie Ladies, Cambusdoon, Dunipace, Edinburgh Caledonia, Elgin City, Hutchison Vale, Inverurie Loco Works, Kilwinning, Queen of the South, St Mirren and Westdyke – Harley has retained the bulk of her squad and made new additions.

She said: "I think if we continue to build and progress, I'm well aware of what's expected.

"Two teams recently promoted to League One, Bonnyrigg and Armadale, ended up finishing first and second in League One last season.

"We beat Bonnyrigg in a friendly and have previously done well against Armadale

"But being realistic I would be happy if we got mid-table in League One this season.

"Anything higher than that would be a bonus, just as long as we get survival first and foremost. I think the players are more than capable.”

Meanwhile, Glenrothes Strollers Ladies have paid tribute to their former player Ellie Scanlan, who was found dead in her flat in Dundee last Tuesday.

Strollers posted: “Strollers Ladies are saddened to hear of the passing of former player Ellie Scanlan.

"Our thoughts are with her friends and family at this time. The team will retire the number 22 jersey as a mark of respect. Sleep tight lass.”

A family member of Scanlan, 30, revealed that she had passed away in her sleep.

She added: "Ellie passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday morning. While our grief is immeasurable, we will never forget Ellie, her spirit, her strength, and everything she stood for.

"She was truly one of life’s angels. She fought fiercely and fearlessly for what she believed in, and she gave generously to everyone and every cause that touched her heart."