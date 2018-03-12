Glenrothes Strollers launch final push for votes in competition to win funding

Glenrothes Strollers hope to win the public’s vote in a competition which would see their PAN disability team gain a funding boost for new strips, allowing more players to play the game.

The Lothian Veterans’ Competition being run on the LVC’s Facebook page asked clubs to send photos representing the ‘team spirit’ of the club, with the Strollers para football section amongst the five finalists hopeful of winning £500.

The Strollers para section have an established squad for players over the age of 14 and last Saturday they started a youth section for under 16s for players with additional support needs with a learning, physical or sensory disability.

Barry Christie, an inclusive officer for the club, said: “The sole aim in applying for this extra funding is to allow all players with Glenrothes Strollers PAN squad to be able to compete at registered SFA league outings.

“This would allow three teams to compete in respective banding, all wearing the Glenrothes Strollers strip. This gives extra incentive for players to join the club and also to increase both player and coach development.”

Fans are being urged to select their photo and ‘like’ it, with the team gaining the most likes winning the cash. The competition closes this Friday at 9am.

To vote for the Strollers visit the Glenrothes Strollers supporters club page on Facebook, click the link to the LVC post and ‘like’ the photo of the team wearing red and white of the Strollers.

Glenrothes Strollers also work in partnership with Disability Sport Fife. Players can register through them or contact Barry at the club Barry@gsfc.org.uk.