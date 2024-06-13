Glenrothes Strollers receive £134k boost from Scottish Government’s Extra Time Programme

The victorious Glenrothes Strollers women's side celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in April (Pic by Jim Bonellie)

Glenrothes Strollers Community FC is to receive £134,335 via the Scottish Government’s Extra Time Programme, part of efforts to eradicate child poverty.

The investment across Scotland for this financial year is being doubled to £4 million, with the funding supporting more free before and after school clubs and holiday clubs for children from families on low incomes.

By giving around a projected 3,000 children each week free access to sport and other activities which wrap around the school day, the funding is aimed at helping more parents to enter or sustain employment or training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Minister John Swinney made the announcement during a visit to Pollok United’s after-school activity club where he heard about the contribution innovative childcare options are making to the eradication of child poverty.

Mr Swinney said: “We know funding from the Extra Time Programme is enabling football clubs and trusts to provide really valuable childcare options, particularly for families from low-income households who are most at risk of living in poverty.

"By removing barriers to affordable and accessible childcare, we will contribute to the eradication of child poverty. I will shortly set out further views on this crucial issue in Parliament.

“At the Nethercraigs Sports Facility, I saw children enjoying a healthy snack and fun activities including arts and crafts and sports. Parents have told Pollok United the service helps with food and childcare costs, relieving pressure on stretched family budgets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like many others, I will be supporting Scotland at Euro 2024.

But the Extra Time Programme is a reminder that local football clubs are supporting communities here at home – providing valuable services beyond matchday.

"They understand the value of that support for local families, and they are well placed to provide crucial facilities and services.”

SFA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell said: "It’s vital that we continue to offer support for families to allow children and young people to access as much physical activity as possible.