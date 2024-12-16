Glenrothes Strollers senior ladies in the running for title tilt this season

Glenrothes Strollers manager Pauline Harley (left) could lead her team to promotion this season

One season on from being pipped to the SWFL East Division 1 title by just four points by champions Armadale Thistle Ladies FC, Glenrothes Strollers senior ladies are on course to gain this season’s league title and potential promotion.

With the teams now on a winter break from league action until January 19, 2025, Pauline Harley’s Strollers side sit proudly top of the standings by three points from second-placed Edinburgh South, having won all six of their East 1 fixtures so far in 2024-25.

Manager Harley said: "I definitely think the girls are capable of winning the league. I think it will probably be between us and Edinburgh South. We play them on February 2 so that’s a big game.

“Even if we win the league we’re not automatically promoted. We would have to win a play-off first.”

Strollers’ notable early season form also saw them reach the Scottish Cup third round – one of only two regional sides to do so – where they lost 3-0 at top flight Spartans in a tie played at Ainslie Park in Edinburgh.

"When we got that tie against a side from SWPL1 – who are playing the top teams like Celtic, Rangers and Glasgow City – we were quite excited about it,” Harley said.

"Spartans scored three goals in the first 15 minutes but it only ended 3-0 and we got a lot of congratulations for that.

"We did really well and our keeper Holly Bonellie and her back four were exceptional. We competed all over the park and Rachel King had a very good chance to score for us at just 1-0 down but the keeper did very well.

"I’m not being funny because Westdyke Ladies – who are two leagues above us – lost 24-1 at home to Rangers Ladies in one of the other third round ties!

"Although Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City are a different kettle of fish to the rest of us because they’re professionals.”

Glenrothes Strollers will be back in league action on Sunday, January 19, when they host Blairgowrie Women’s FC.

Strollers – only founded in January 2023 – have been used to success in recent times as back in April they completed an historic League Cup final victory when beating McDermid Ladies 2-1 in the final at Alloa Athletic’s Indodrill Stadium.