Manager Pauline Harley (1st left) and her players and coaching staff celebrate after winning Sunday's cup final (Pic by Jim Bonellie)

In front of over 400 fans including author Val McDermid and former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Sunday’s 2-1 showpiece victory for Strollers over Fife rivals McDermid Ladies at Alloa Athletic’s Indodrill Stadium was achieved thanks to strikes via Kerri Dinnel and an own goal, either side of an equaliser by Tyler Rattray.

Boss Harley, of Kirkcaldy, told the Glenrothes Gazette: “We’re obviously delighted to win this with the team being so young. It’s never easy starting a new team because of the work that goes into it but I’ve had great backing.

"I think we deserved it.

Strollers captain Lucy Bryant receives trophy from Scottish women's football ambassador Rose Reilly

“We had beaten McDermid twice in the league this season so when we got that early goal we thought we would build on it.

"But after about 20 minutes of us being ahead, they came at us and we just lost the flow for 30 minutes, conceding an equaliser five minutes into the second half.

"We recovered though and we were relieved to get back in front.

"We hadn’t really played as well, football wise, as we could. But after that goal went in it was a different story, we just took control, we were more relaxed on the ball and playing it about.

“McDermid are tough opponents but our goalkeeper Holly Bonellie never had much to do at all.

"We’ve attracted a lot of good players and we were out partying at the Station Hotel in Thornton after the game.

"We have some great coaches, I do some coaching as well. And, being a mental health nurse, I can also help the players out with their psychological stuff.”

Just six minutes had elapsed in Alloa when Dinnell lobbed the ball home from a tight angle after a fine Sam Pattison pass.

Into the second half and McDermid’s leveller arrived when Rattray headed in after 50 minutes following a corner.

But on 70 minutes Strollers claimed a dramatic winner when a Kerry Forsyth corner went in off a McDermid player.