Glenrothes teams apply to join East of Scotland League

Two clubs from Glenrothes have moved to apply to join the senior football pyramid in time for the start of next season.

Glenrothes Juniors and Glenrothes Strollers announced their intentions last week with the deadline for applications to join the East of Scotland League (tier 6) coming at the end of the month.

The duo have become the latest sides to look at moving to the EOS – which is a feeder for the Lowland League – after 25 clubs departed from the junior set up last season to join the pyramid.

Glenrothes Juniors, who won 3-2 last weekend against high-flying Whitburn but remain bottom of the revamped East Superleague, said in a statement. “The club can confirm that an application has been made to join the East of Scotland League for season 2019/20, with an SFA Club Licence application to follow soon.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, however, the committee feel it is a progressive move, which will ultimately allow us to provide access to the football league pyramid currently in place, if our applications is successful.”

“We will also be setting up a youth academy from next season at under 17, under 19 and under 20 level with the under 20’s playing in the Lowlands Development League (dependant on application approval).

“From a playing perspective this will allow a pathway for the club’s youth teams and an opportunity to play in the Development League and play at a good level within their own local club.

“This is an opportunity for the people of Glenrothes to get behind its local football club and be part of the clubs vision moving forward, we will be advertising for new volunteer positions and committee posts in due course to help us drive Glenrothes FC forward together.”

Glenrothes Strollers resigned from the Kingdom of Fife Amateur League in Division One last week and hope they can build on the progress they have made as a club so far. They were one of the first club’s to be awarded the SFA’s Legacy Mark, and have over 500 players and 50 volunteers at the club. A new sports pavilion opened in 2017 at Overstenton Park.

The Strollers committee said in a statement: “We can confirm that Glenrothes Strollers have made an official application to the East of Scotland League.

“Many years now we have had a fantastic youth set up and have had football teams available through the age groups from under 5s to adults.

“This step was taken to further develop our pathway for the players to grow the competitive game through the pyramid system already set up.

“Success of the application would see competitive football at a good level in the local area for players to aspire to and support.

“We hope you can support us in our growth and development.”