Glenrothes to the four with away win

Action from Saturday's win for Glenrothes in the Borders. (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Goals from Dylan Honeyman, Fionn McLeod-Kay and Graeme Walker saw the Glens race into a comfortable half-time lead over the second-bottom-placed Borderers.

In the second half Kyle Bell adding a fourth to end the scoring on 53 minutes, allowing the visitors to take their foot off the gas.

Glens have a six-point lead at the top of the table, though second-placed side Preston Athletic have three games in hand, their home match against Kinnoul falling foul of the weather at the weekend.

After the match, Kevin Smith, co-manager of Glenrothes with John Martin, said he was delighted with the result and performance on a day when conditions were far from ideal, with many games across the country being called off.

“It was another away day out and the boys got off to a great start, pressing Hawick and not letting them out their half,” he said.

“The first goal comes from a corner with big Dylan getting in front of the goalie to head it home.

“Some of our play in the first half was really good and our second goal was from a good combination play, with Fionn getting played through and slotted it away easily.

“Again, more good football down the right-hand side and G scores at the front post.

“With the weather getting worse, the boys still tried hard to play football and push for a fourth.

“After half-time, the pitch was like a trifle and was really hard for both sets of players to play good football but Belly adds a fourth from long-range effort from outside the box.

“We had had a few good chances to add to the scoreline but just couldn’t find the net but me and John were delighted with how the boys played considering the conditions.”

He added: “Thanks to everyone at Hawick for the hospitality today.”

Glenrothes are on their travels again this Saturday when they head to East Lothian to play Haddington Athletic in the second round of the King Cup.