Glenrothes win historic first ever match against Peebles

The Glens travelled to the borders for their league fixture against Peebles Rovers.

This was a first for both teams, as they had never played each other before.

The Glens were without McLeod-Kay who was suspended and was replaced by Russell.

The game kicked off in very poor weather conditions, with heavy rain and a strong wind blowing down the park and also a very heavy park. The Glens won the first corner of the game, which found the head of Smart only to see it cleared by a desperate defence.

On twenty minutes Andrew broke clear and found L. Schiavonie who should have opened the scoring but he sliced the ball over the bar.

The Glens were now dominating the game and a shot from Andrew flew over the bar.

On twenty-five minutes L. Schiavonie was brought down inside the penalty box, the official had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

With the usual penalty taker suspended Andrew was given the responsibility. His kick was well taken but Kerr made a fine save.

As the teams trooped off for their break, The Glens must have been wondering how it was still goalless.

The first chance of the second half fell to Russell but effort just wide, then a free kick from Macaulay struck the outside of the post.

It was the same pattern as the first-half, The Glens creating most of the chances but still looking for the breakthrough.

Andrew tried his luck from long range but the effort well over.

On the hour mark a second penalty was awarded, when Andrew was brought down. L. Schiavonie took the ball and slotted it past Kerr.

Wortley who had been a complete stranger in the second half eventually had to make a save from Mullens.

The home side’s intentions had not changed from the first half, with them spoiling at every opportunity.

A cross from Macaulay hit the top of net.

The home goalkeeper had made a few fine saves during the game and he made another from L. Schiavonie at close range but the match would finish 1-0 to Glens.