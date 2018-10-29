Glenrothes youngster Mya Bates makes her Scotland debut

A young and talented footballer from Glenrothes made her international debut for Scotland against Wales last week.

Mya Bates (13) fulfilled every young footballer’s dream when she played for her country in the 0-0 draw with Wales on October 23.

She received the call-up to the Under 15s women’s national team after impressing in the U15s national trials in June and August this year.

The Auchmuty High School pupil’s stock continues to rise and next month she will play in the Scottish Cup final with club side Hibernian U15s on November 10.

Mya helped Hibs reach the final, scoring in the 5-1 win over Kilmarnock in the semi-final.

She already has a winner’s medal after winning the U13s Scottish Cup final as an 11-year-old playing for Bayside in 2016.

In 2017 she moved to East Fife where she played at U15s level before moving to Hibernian U15s national performance squad at the beginning of the year, scoring twice on her debut aged 12.