Glenrothes youngsters get football training from Benfica coaches

One of the world’s biggest football clubs spent two days in the town working with youngsters from Glenrothes Athletic.

Through an ongoing partnership with Coerver Coaching, the club’s players were put through their paces by two academy coaches from SL Benfica, who gave them a taste of life as a young professional player in Lisbon.

Jose Bruno, Coerver coach and technical director from SL Benfica, said: “We have been working with Glenrothes Athletic for over three years now as a Coerver Partner Club.

“Throughout this time, the club has shown a real desire to develop not only the club’s players but also their coaches.

“We were delighted to bring this exclusive opportunity to the club and their excellent facilities at Gilvenbank.

“We were really happy with how the players reacted during our sessions with them.

“They showed great intensity, focus, spirit and also a very good level of skill.

“Thank you for hosting us – we really enjoyed the excellent facilities and the welcome from the Scottish people.”

The SL Benfica Academy has produced top players such as Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Jao Felix, Renato Sanchez and Victor Lindelof, among many others.

The club brings its unique sporting history, as Portugal’s most successful club, not only in football but a multitude of other sports.

As well as this opportunity, Glenrothes Athletic continue to reap the rewards of being a Coerver Partner Club, with monthly team training from Coerver coaches, coach education, online learning system, as well as regular holiday programmes hosted at the club.

This coming week, over 50 players will take part in a week-long training camp to give them the skilful edge.