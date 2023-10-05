News you can trust since 1871
Global superstar David Beckham 'pictured in Raith Rovers shirt'

Raith Rovers FC has gained worldwide publicity this week with a rumour that Manchester United, Real Madrid and England football legend David Beckham is pictured wearing a Raith strip as a kid in the promotional photograph used for his new Netflix series.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 15:49 BST
A young David Beckham pictured wearing shirt with "RRFC" crest (Pic by Netflix)A young David Beckham pictured wearing shirt with "RRFC" crest (Pic by Netflix)
A young David Beckham pictured wearing shirt with "RRFC" crest (Pic by Netflix)

The image shows a young Beckham, with ball under arm, wearing a dark blue shirt with a crest which reads “RRFC”.

The photograph subsequently caused a stir online as fans prompted speculation about why such a global superstar would once be pictured wearing a Rovers top!

Facebook user Mike Lynch posted: “The release of Beckham on Netflix today. Of all the pictures he could have chosen to promote it, he chose this one.

“Him, as a lad, wearing a Raith Rovers FC top. Of all his achievements, he must still be pained that he never pulled on the colours and ran out at San Starko. The Mighty Raith!”

And, on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Greg asked: “Is that a wee Beckham wearing a Raith top back in the day?”

In reply, the Pure Fitbaw account also posted on X with the words: “We now need a four-part documentary into why Beckham had a Raith top.

"Unfortunately, the reality is that the shirt is that of Ridgeway Rovers – a team Beckham, who went on to make 115 international appearances – played for as a youth.”

Beckham once scored more than 100 goals for Ridgeway Rovers under-10s, with the club also having a young Harry Kane, another future England captain.

