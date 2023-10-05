A young David Beckham pictured wearing shirt with "RRFC" crest (Pic by Netflix)

The image shows a young Beckham, with ball under arm, wearing a dark blue shirt with a crest which reads “RRFC”.

The photograph subsequently caused a stir online as fans prompted speculation about why such a global superstar would once be pictured wearing a Rovers top!

Facebook user Mike Lynch posted: “The release of Beckham on Netflix today. Of all the pictures he could have chosen to promote it, he chose this one.

“Him, as a lad, wearing a Raith Rovers FC top. Of all his achievements, he must still be pained that he never pulled on the colours and ran out at San Starko. The Mighty Raith!”

And, on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Greg asked: “Is that a wee Beckham wearing a Raith top back in the day?”

In reply, the Pure Fitbaw account also posted on X with the words: “We now need a four-part documentary into why Beckham had a Raith top.

"Unfortunately, the reality is that the shirt is that of Ridgeway Rovers – a team Beckham, who went on to make 115 international appearances – played for as a youth.”