Goal-laden day for Balgonie and Markinch as Kennoway brought back down to earth

There were goals aplenty in the games involving the local amateur football sides at the weekend.

The game of the day was the KFA Championship clash at Coaltown between the top two sides Balgonie Scotia and Kennoway Amateurs. It was Scotia though who opened up a three-point gap at the top with a Cumbie Bowers hat trick and a Ryan Kelly double giving their side a 5-3 victory.

Glenrothes Strollers returned home pointless after losing 4-0 to Rosyth Amateurs.

In the KFA Championship Markinch Amateurs moved up to fourth place after trouncing near neighbours Glenrothes Amateurs 7-0 at John Dixon Park. The goals came from seven different scorers, namely Kurtis McKenzie, Rowan Kay, Derry Hendry, Ryan Beaton, Craig Johnson, Mark Anderson and Callum Beaton.

After recording their first win of the season the previous week Kennoway Star Hearts were brought back to earth with an almighty thud following a 12-2 drubbing from league leaders Eastvale at Greig Park. Second placed Rosebank Rangers wee too strong for Falkland Amataeurs winning 5-0 at Muir Road, Freuchie.

Saturday’s fixtures: KFA Championship- Glenrothes Strollers v Kinross, KFA Division 1- Falkland Ams v Glenrothes Ams, Kennoway Star Hearts v Duloch Ams, Rosebank Rangers v Markinch Ams.

Taylor Sullivan Cup 3rd round- Kelty v Leslie Hearts.