Goalless draw keeps Thornton Hibs on fringes of title race

Thornton Hibs 0 Livingston United 0

Heavy rain throughout the region meant that this was the only South Superleague that went ahead on Saturday.

However, neither side could take a proper advantage in their quest to end the season as champions.

True – the draw allowed Livingston to go one point clear at the top but with a third of the season still to go, potentially there are another six teams – including Thornton – who could go on to claim the silverware.

In terms of goal-scoring opportunities the visitors probably created more but either they put the ball weakly wide or they found Andy Warrender in irresistible form.

Hibs had their moments though with Adam Drummond coming close a couple of times and with the very last touch of the ball, Stuart Drummond headed Shaun Keatings corner-kick just a hair’s breadth wide.

Had this gone in it would’ve been cruel on Livvy as neither team deserved to lose the game.

GI Joinery Hibs Man of the Match: Jack Wilson.

Thornton Hibs: Warrender, Ford, Wilson, S.Drummond, Adam, A.Drummond, Keatings, Orrock, Cooper,Garry Thomson, Crichton. Subs: Coleman, Garry Thomson jnr, Shanks, McMillan, Costello.

This Saturday Thornton are in East Region League Cup action away to Rosyth. Kick-off 2.00 p.m.