Goals galore as Kirkcaldy & Dysart end their pre-season preparations

K&D gaffer Conrad Courts (1st left) and his coaches watch last weekend's 3-1 friendly victory at Lochgelly United (Pics by Julie Russell)

Kirkcaldy & Dysart’s final two pre-season friendlies of summer 2025 produced a grand total of 13 goals.

Conrad Courts’ men followed last Wednesday night’s 3-1 victory at amateur side Lochgelly United with a 5-4 defeat at West Calder United on Saturday.

Referring to the first game last midweek, K&D posted online: "The game was a great run out for both sides as the competitive games come closer.

"K&D went ahead with two goals just before the break with firstly Ramsay Sigdel getting to the byeline after 44 minutes before cutting back for Kieran Dall to nod home from inside the six-yard box.

Scott Dunn, scorer of K&D's third goal at Lochgelly United

"Just a minute later Ramsay got on the end of a neat pass from Jack O’Donnell to nip in before the Lochgelly keeper Craw to double the lead at the break.

"Lochgelly pulled one back on 62 minutes with an 18-yard strike from Logan McPherson before a Scott Dunn penalty on 81 minutes sealed the game after Mark Wilkie was fouled in the box.”

Three days later, Kirkcaldy & Dysart were involved in an extraordinary match at West Calder, when Courts’ side were edged out by the odd goal in nine.

Due to ongoing work at West Calder’s ground, this fixture was played at the nearby West Calder High School.

Scott Dunn's penalty goal nestles in the Lochgelly United net

And K&D posted online: “The final pre-season friendly ended in defeat for K & D against a big and strong West Calder side.

"The game, played in torrential rain, may have been entertaining for the supporters but both managers would have been pulling out their hair at the missed chances and poor defending which could have seen the sides double the nine goals they netted between them.

“West Calder opened the scoring after three minutes before K&D settled down and equalised after 23 minutes through Scott Dunn.

"A simple ball over the top of the K&D defence then led to West Calder going in at the break 2-1 ahead.

K&D hit back after just two minutes of the second half when Cammy McGregor volleyed home at the back post.

"The lead was not to last though with West Calder going back ahead after 61 minutes before doubling their lead on 67 minutes from a disputed penalty.

"The goals continued with Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC 20s player Danny Douglas pulling one back just two minutes later before the home side scored again to restore the two-goal advantage on 71 minutes.

“Dunn scored his second of the match on 80 minutes to make it 5-4 to West Calder but despite creating numerous further chances K&D couldn’t get the equaliser. A frustrating game.”

K&D open their East of Scotland Football League first division campaign at Leith Athletic this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off. They then host Luncarty next Wednesday, July 30 in a 7.30pm kick-off.

Fellow Fife outfit Burntisland Shipyard round off their pre-season campaign at home to the Spartans under-20s this Friday, July 25 in a 7.30pm kick-off.

Shippy don’t begin their division two season until visiting Lochgelly Albert in a 7.30pm kick-off next Wednesday, July 30.