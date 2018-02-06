Goals rain down on Kirkcaldy YM in West Calder thumping

West Calder United 9 Kirkcaldy YM 0

Unfortunately for Kirkcaldy YM the precipitation was not the only thing to fall from the sky on Saturday as for West Calder it also rained down goals.

After a run of reasonable performances the youthful, inexperienced side to Kirkcaldy raised its head again on Saturday.

For Kirkcaldy the game was all but over as a contest after only 10 minutes by which time David Love, Ryan Inglis and then David Love again had put the home side 3-0 up all to easily.

YM tried hard to play their way back into the game with some neat passing football. However any hopes of a comeback were killed off when first Steven Fyffe in the 31st minute made it four and only two minutes later David Love completed a first half hat trick.

There was to be no further scoring in the first half.

Kirkcaldy came out in a more determined fashion in the second half and Paterson and McLellan in particular, along with Hopkins senior, tried their best to spark their team mates into action.

However, despite all their efforts, it was West Calder who added four further goals through Love, Fyffe, Nicol and Inglis to run out 9-0 victors.

YM manager Kenny Crawford said: "A wee setback today but I'm not going to criticise the guys.

"You get these highs and lows with a youthful squad. As the manager I accept full responsibility for what's been a difficult season.

"However, the boys have shown in various 45 minute performances scattered through the season that given time they will come good. "