Goals will come with hard work, says Raith Rovers striker Varian

Ethon Varian in action against Partick.(Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The 20-year-old striker is on a season-long loan at Stark’s Park from Stoke City and though he has garnered much praise for his performances, he admits that he is frustrated with his tally of just two goals so far.

"I'm happy to be back in the team and hopefully I'll start scoring goals, assisting with goals and we get back to winning ways,” he said.

“Jamie Gullan has been doing well. He's a very good player so there's good competition between us strikers, with Matej [Poplatnik] as well.

"That only improves you as a player and makes you work harder.

“I had a little ankle injury which kept me out for two weeks but I'm back training now fully so hopefully I can keep improving and keep contributing to the team.

“It's been a good season and I've played a lot of games.

" I just want to add more goals to my tally now and keep improving my game.

“I've been doing a lot of link up play but at the end of the day as a striker you want to score goals.

“That's something I need to look at and improve on.”

During his time in Kirkcaldy the hitman has been in regular touch with his parent club and says he’s been getting positive reports.

“I've been getting good feedback from Stoke.

“They've been telling me to keep working hard, try and improve myself at every session and work on different aspects of my game.”

The Irishman says that the improved display against the Jags can be a springboard to getting their league campaign back on track.