Good team spirit among Leven's Fleming family

Brothers Craig (20), Oliver(23) and Andrew (22) are all part of the same Leven United squad

Brother Oliver, Andrew and Craig Fleming have just completed their first season playing together for the King George V Park side, with Oliver, 24, joining his younger siblings there at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

As well as picking up a trophy, Leven also came close to winning the Smith & Grant Solicitors and Estate Agents Premier League, winning all but two matches.

They went down 4-3 in a game with Cupar Hearts, who pipped them to the title, and had a 3-3 draw with Auchtermuchty Bellvue, while the team who beat them in the Scottish Amateur Cup, Fallin, went on to reach the final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having three players with such a close personal understanding has been a useful asset for Leven United – dad Steven, of Windygates, said: “They all work together. They know each other inside out.”

All three lads went through the Raith Rovers youth academy and into junior football. Oliver had spells at Hearts and Berwick Rangers and was playing in the East of Scotland League with Sauchie but the effects of the Covid pandemic led him playing his football locally, with Andrew 22, and Craig, 20, already at Leven United.

Relatives had to travel around Scotland when the brothers were with different clubs and different age levels but seeing them all lining up on the same side was special, said their father.

"It's been good for all the family to come and watch and see them playing together,” he added.

Oliver plays at centre back, Andrew operates at centre back or in central midfield and Craig plays at left back or on the left wing.