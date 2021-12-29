Goodwillie could be set for Rovers return
Raith Rovers have been linked with bringing David Goodwillie back to Stark’s Park.
The Kirkcaldy side are looking to boost their goal-shy forward line during the transfer window as they push for promotion and are believed to have targeted the Clyde striker, who had a loan spell at Raith under John McGlynn back in 2008.
Following the early-season injury to Lewis Vaughan, Rovers’ strikers have found goals hard to come by, with Ethon Varain and Matej Polatnik having only mustered four between them, while Goodwillie has hit 16 for the Bully Wee, who sit mid-table in League One.
The Glasgow side will be reluctant to lose their top scorer and another sticking point may come in trying to persuade the 32-year-old to return to full-time football.
Raith are also looking to secure Rangers youngster Ben Williamson on a loan signing after the 20-year-old spent the first half of the season at Livingston.