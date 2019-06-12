Grant Anderson returns to Raith Rovers

Former Raith Rovers winger Grant Anderson has become John McGlynn’s latest signing of the close season.

Anderson returns to Kirkcaldy after an absence of three years on a one year contract.

A Ramsden’s Cup winner from his first spell at the club, the 33-year-old started off in junior football at Kirkintilloch Rob Roy before stepping up to the senior game with Stenhousemuir.

A move to Hamilton Accies lasted until 2012 – including time on loan back at Stenhousemuir – before John McGlynn signed Anderson for Rovers in June 2012 after his contract at Hamilton Accies ended.

By the time Anderson made his Rovers debut however, the gaffer had left to take up the hot seat at Hearts.

In his four seasons at Rovers between 2012 and 2016 he played 174 games and scored 18 goals.

On leaving Stark’s Park Rovers The player signed for Queen of the South and then Peterhead before joining Stranraer at the start of the 2017-18 season.

He said: “I’m glad to be able to have everything sorted out for the forthcoming season, and I am really excited about being back at Stark’s Park”

Manager John McGlynn added: “Grant is no stranger to Stark’s Park – he was successful the last time round and I hope he’s part of another successful period for the club.

“He has good experience, can play in a number of different positions and I’m sure will do a good job for us.”