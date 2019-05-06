Grant Gillespie aiming to repeat Hamilton Accies play-off heroics with Raith Rovers

Grant Gillespie knows what it takes to win a promotion play-off against all the odds.

The Raith Rovers midfielder was part of the Hamilton Accies side that did it the hard way in 2014, coming back from a 2-0 home defeat in the first leg to overcome Hibernian, with a 2-0 win at Easter Road followed by victory in the penalty shoot-out.

The result promoted Hamilton to the Premiership, relegating Hibs in the process, and Gillespie will be using all his experience in an attempt to inspire Rovers to similar success in this season's Championship promotion play-offs, which start at home to Forfar tomorrow (Tuesday) evening.

"Everybody was writing us off because Hibs were a Premiership team," he said. "Then after losing the first leg 2-0 even more people were writing us off.

"Everything was against us but we showed everyone that it doesn't matter if you keep believing.

"We scored our second goal in the 91st minute, and we still had the mental toughness to keep going and win it on penalties.

"It's just having belief and confidence in each other that no matter what happens, we just stick together and play the way we can.

"That's what it's going to take to get promoted and I'll use my experience to try to help the younger boys who've maybe not been through play-offs before.

"It gave me a great memories and hopefully the play-offs can give the boys in this team some great memories too.

"There's no reason why we can't be a Championship team in a fortnight's time."

After a few weeks on the sidelines, Gillespie made a timely return to the Raith starting 11 as the curtain closed on the league campaign in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Montrose.

"It was good to get the 90 minutes after missed the last few weeks," he said.

"It was a good performance from us and I felt we were only team trying to play football.

"We never managed to get the second goal to win the game, which is disappointing, but there's plenty positives to take into Tuesday."