Great turn-out for Connor & Ethan’s Memorial Game at Stark’s Park

Over 1000 supporters made their way to Starks Park on a wet and windy Tuesday night for a special memorial match dedicated to two teenage footballers.

Ethan King and Connor Aird both tragically lost their lives after a car accident on Standing Stane Road, near Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, November 11.

Memorial match for Connor Aird and Ethan King. - credit- Fife Photo Agency

The pair were childhood friends who both played for Glenrothes Athletic Under 19s.

The two teams for Tuesday night’s game were made up of players from Glenrothes Athletic and Kirkcaldy Eagles, whom Connor also played for.

Special commemorative strips were worn and proceeds from the match were split between the families.

One of the games organisers, Marco Valente, who was a friend and team mate of Ethan and Connor, said it was a great feeling to be able to show their families how much they meant to everyone.

“To get a crowd the size we did was remarkable, especially given the weather,” said Marco. “It was unbelievable to see so many people turn out, I was told on the night it was 1110+ but I’ve heard it was even as high as 1350.

“We had it at Stark’s Park with them both being from Kirkcaldy but Connor was a big Rangers fans and his parents were really happy that we had Marvin Andrews drawing the raffle because he was one of Connor’s favourite players.

“I don’t think they would have expected so many people to turn out and it’s great to show the families what their boys meant to us. They had a big impact on our lives and I’d like to think they’d both be really proud of us.

“We also had various sponsors who helped us pay for the commemorative strips and everything else so thank you to them and to Raith Rovers for their co-operation.

“And obviously thanks to the players as well because without them it wouldn’t have gone ahead.”

The match was unfortunately abandoned with ten minutes remaining but it did get off to a memorable start.

“Danny Stevens, who was in the same accident as Connor and Ethan, took the kick off and actually scored the opening goal,” said Marco.

“That was his first ever game of football, he was friend’s with Connor and Ethan but didn’t play himself.

“He had trouble with his leg after the accident but he managed to play long enough to get that first goal. Everyone understood what it meant and I’m sure he will remember that forever just like all of us will remember this game for the rest of our lives.”