Greg McColm ready to live the American dream

Cupar Hearts’ Greg McColm will be heading to the USA later this summer to take up a highly-prestigious football scholarship.

Greg will be joining William Carey University, located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to study and play for the Crusaders soccer team.

Whilst there he will have the opportunity to combine his university studies alongside playing high level football and training full-time for the next four years.

The scholarship has been gained through the assistance of PASS4Soccer Scholarships.

Greg’s achievement is in recognition of both his academic achievements to date and athletic ability.

He took part in a USA coach Sshowcase held by PASS4Soccer to help further their exposure to universities in the USA, where he was spotted by a coach, who had flown to the UK to attend the event.

Places in the PASS4Soccer Network Program are now available for students looking to enter a US university soccer programme in August 2020 and 2021.