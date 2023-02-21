Greig McDonald: Fifers' tactical switch worked a treat in Dumbarton win

Goals from Aaron Steele and Alex Ferguson in either half sealed the victory for the Fifers at Bayview, sending them into fourth spot, one point behind third-placed Annan Athletic.

“It was a good day at the office,” McDonald told the East Fife Mail. “We had to change things tactically this time around to lay a glove on Dumbarton, because in our previous two matches we didn’t do that at all – and on Saturday everything worked out to a tee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We got off to a good start and we also defended for our lives, but in a positive manner. They only had the one shot that properly troubled Allan Fleming in goal and it is a similar story to our game at Albion Rovers the previous week.

East Fife's players and coaching staff celebrate after the full-time whistle on Saturday afternoon (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

“We sat back but it was a decision we felt would suit our game in terms of catching Dumbarton when they had the ball and it worked twice for us.

“It is three points not many expected us to get and it was a good win in front of our own supporters. They were great and they deserved a big win like that because the backing from them has been superb.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the win sending the Fifers into the play-off places, the boss is clear that he isn’t going to celebrate too much at this stage of the season, with a tough trip to Stranraer coming up this weekend.

McDonald added: “If we don’t get to those levels every week, then we will get a sore one in this league, if we play at 70-odd, 80-odd per cent down in Stranraer, then we’ll lose.

“You can’t take anything for granted in this division. What we did on Saturday was show what we can do when we are our best, but now we need to continue that and build on two clean sheets and two wins.

“We’re given ourselves a platform to win and our midfielders and strikers can really create things and score goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wasn’t too down when we were on our bad run and I won’t get too high on this good one either. We are going into the important part of the campaign now.”