Greig McDonald: We got what we deserved from Stranraer 'non-performance'

Greig McDonald (Photo: Contributed)

Now after that defeat at Stair Park, the Methil men sit in seventh spot, two points away from fourth position.

On the day, goals in each half from Matt Grant and James Hilton sealed the three points for Jamie Hamill’s side.

“We got what we deserved in all honesty,” McDonald said. “There wasn’t a great deal in the match but we lost the battle today, and that is why we have lot the game. I told the guys that in the changing room.

“You look at last weekend (a 2-0 win over Dumbarton) and we had eight or nine players that played really well, today I would be hard-pushed to pick one or two that played well.

“It wasn’t that Stranraer were way better than us – we just didn’t push them at all and we weren’t at the races, we didn’t ask any questions of them.

“The two goals are poor, the first one we should stop the cross at two points and the second one is too easy.

“We had power puff efforts at goal and we lacked any sort of conviction up front when we got into attacking areas of the park.”

The boss also gave an update on injuries after two key stars missed out.

He added: “Aidan Denholm is looking at two to three weeks out after straining his knee, Pat (Slattery) felt his groin towards the end of the Dumbarton game.

“He started training on Tuesday but he felt it wasn’t quite right – it is one of them, I would rather he sat out for a couple of weeks than do something long-term.”

East Fife now face Forfar Athletic at Bayview on Saturday.

Ahead of that match, McDonald said: “There are places up for grabs. Forfar are on the same points as us and that is an extra wee bit of incentive for us.