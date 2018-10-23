Greig Park Rangers 0-4 Cupar Hearts

Cupar Hearts turned their attention back to league matters with a trip to Windygates to face mid-table outfit Greig Park Rangers.

The opening half was a fairly even affair with neither side able to break the deadlock.

With quarter of an hour played Gavin Wilson pulled off an unbelievable save with the Hearts defence shouting for offside as Stephan Fortune got through on goal then Wilson superbly tipped the rebounded shot over the bar to keep the score level.

Then came a big let off for the visitors when Michael Bissett received the ball unmarked at the back post and side footed his close range shot wide.

At the other end a Lee Sibanda corner was headed just over by Jakub Dobes before a free kick by Scott McKay was curled goalwards but the ‘keeper saved from the Cupar man.

There were appeals for a penalty after a blatant handball waved away moments before the break leaving Hearts frustrated.

But the local side would get their just deserts with a dominating second half performance.

Martin Woods opened the scoring on the hour mark when he cut inside with plenty of space and perfectly placed the ball into the bottom corner.

Two minutes later Hearts doubles their advantage when a Lee Sibanda corner was headed in at the back post by the leaping Sean Murdoch.

Five minutes later Murdoch notched his second and Cupar’s third when a Lee Sibanda free kick found Jakub Dobes, his shot was saved but Sean Murdoch was on hand to tap in the rebound.

Youngster Craig Begg concluded the scoring with 10 minutes to go with a brilliant run out wide and he fired home from a difficult angle.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Cupar Hearts welcome Bowhill Rovers to the Duffus Park. Kick off 2PM.