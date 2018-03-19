Haddington Ath 1-1 Thornton Hibs

A last-gasp equaliser from Garry Thomson for Thornton Hibs in their 1-1 draw with Haddington Athletic extended their unbeaten run to seven games.

On a bitterly cold day, both sets of players should be congratulated for trying to warm up the hardy souls who braved the elements with a decent game despite the strong wind doing its worst.

Although both sides created numerous chances, with Adam Drummond thinking he’d given the Hibs a 44th minute lead with an effort that hit the post, it wasn’t until the 77th minute that the deadlock was finally broken. Andy Jones, who had earlier seen a shot cleared off the line by Stuart Drummond, picked up the ball near the half way line then went on a strong 40-yard run before shooting low past Ryan Linton to give the Hi-Hi’s the lead. Thornton equalised in the 89th minute when, after Matthew Robertson had been chopped down, the referee MacLean correctly played the advantage rule which gave Daniel McNab the chance to send the ball into the danger area. It eventually found its way to Garry Thomson who thrashed the ball high into the net to extend the Hibs’ unbeaten run to seven games.

The result leaves Hibs in tenth in the East Premier League with four games in hand over ninth-placed Bathgate Thistle, who are a point ahead. Next up for Thornton Hibs is a home game against Fauldhouse on Saturday, kick off 2.30pm.

Thornton Hibs: Linton, M.Robertson, McMillan, S.Drummond, A.Drummond, Coleman, McNab, Hepburn, Ireland, Thomson, Anthony. Subs: Shields, Crichton, Adam, Dursley.