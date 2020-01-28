Haddington Ath 1-2 St Andrews Utd

St Andrews United travelled to Haddington looking to win in the East Lothian town for the first time since December 1962.

Alas, the visitors were unable to field Ryan McInnes due to work commitments and Dylan Honeyman because of a recurring ankle injury, whilst Daryl Falconer was only deemed fit enough to take a seat on the bench.

Jake Grady therefore began the match on the right wing and Charlie King was selected to partner Kyle Wilson in attack.

Haddington Athletic twice came close to taking the lead when George Cunningham headed the ball against the bar from a corner and Gabri Auriemma was unlucky to hit the side-netting with a clever lob over Connor Shaw.

But it was the United players who were the first to celebrate a goal in the 35th minute.

Fital looped a deep cross towards Ross Cunningham at the back post and the winger did well to knock the ball into the path of the onrushing Jake Grady who found the net with a spectacular volley.

That was the 17-year old St Andrean’s first ever senior goal.

The home side consequently laid siege to Saints’ goal as half time approached and Shaw made a terrific save just before the interval when faced with a one-on-one situation.

The ‘Hi Hi’ equalised in the 73rd minute when substitute Mike Johnston found enough space to head the ball past a diving Shaw.

The home supporters were still celebrating when Jason Penman made a surging run through the middle prior to rolling the ball into the path of Kyle Wilson.

The striker had been starved of ball until that point but he came alive with only Cornet to beat as he found the net with a very composed finish from a fairly tight angle.

However, the visiting fans endured some anxious moments during the last quarter of an hour of the contest as Haddington threw everything at Saints in search of another equaliser.

Shaw therefore made two further saves of the highest quality to keep his team in front as the game played out with no further scoring for either side.